Ride 'em cowboy

There were plenty of thrills and spills at the Proserpine Rodeo Association Bullarama on Saturday at Jubilee Tavern.

There were plenty of thrills and spills at the Proserpine Rodeo Association Bullarama on Saturday at Jubilee Tavern. Shannen McDonald

THERE were plenty of thrills and spills as 38 competitors took to the ring in a bull riding event at Jubilee Pocket on Saturday night.

The third annual Bullarama attracted locals and visitors who came to watch as cowboys showed off their skills in five classes at the event in the Jubilee Tavern carpark.

Joe Downs took home the main prize of the night, winning the open rider competition with 83.5 points.

Gargett's Mitchell Head won the rookie event with 63 points.

In the steer riding competition, Nebo's Jye Bella took the honours with 68 points, while Qyne Anderson was runner-up on 54 points.

In the mini bull event, it was Anderson who was victorious with 58 points, followed closely by Bella on 58 points in the runner-up position, and Mackay's Brady Blackhall third with 57 points.

The poddy ride winner was Wylie Roots with 67 points.

The event was put on by Jubilee Tavern in conjunction with Proserpine Rodeo Association and was a fundraiser for local boy Cody Gibbs who is battling cancer.

Jubilee Tavern manager Craig Bradley was pleased with how the night went, despite numbers being down on last year.

The weather - with rain thankfully holding off for most of the night - and the fact there were a few events on in town the same night, kept crowd numbers lower than usual.

"It was pretty good,” Mr Bradley said.

"It could have been a lot worse with the weather.

"The weather was a lot worse on Friday and Sunday, so we were a bit lucky in the end.

"Everybody who came had a good night.

"Hopefully we raised some money for Cody.”

While figures of what was raised from the night have not been finalised, $13,000 was raised from a raffle for a Whitsunday Escape bareboat experience.

A further $1262 was also raised from a charity bull ride.

"The crowd definitely dug deep. There were raffles throughout the night,” Mr Bradley said.

Proserpine Rodeo Association treasurer Irene Ferraris was also pleased with the event.

"It went fantastic,” she said.

"The action was good.”