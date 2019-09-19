Menu
A ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger four times has been committed to stand trial.
Ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

by Lea Emery
19th Sep 2019 3:16 PM
A RIDE share driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger four times has been committed to stand trial in the Southport District Court.

Shabdal Singh, 25, is yet to enter pleas to four counts of sexual assault and one count of entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence.

It is alleged Singh sexually assaulted the 21-year-old woman after dropping her off at a Southport address about 2am on April 2.

Police allege he followed her into the home after dropping her off and sexually assaulted her in the bedroom.

The woman allegedly tried to fight him off, alerting other people at the home.

Singh then allegedly fled.

Magistrate Jane Bentley this morning committed Singh to stand trial in the district court at a later date.

When asked if he had anything to say, Singh said: "No, Your Honour".

