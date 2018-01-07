Ride the duck everyday as its new owner

There has been strong local interest in the sale of the DuckBus.

WHAT has become an iconically Airlie institution has generated strong interest from local investors who are sizing up an opportunity following the listing for sale of Jemima.

More commonly known around town as the DuckBus the amphibious vehicle was produced by the American military during the 1960s and were given the name Lighter, Amphibious Resupply, Cargo or LARCs.

All offers over $500,000 will be considered in what First National Real Estate, Whitsunday Coast describe as a business opportunity with the "duck's nuts".

The DuckBus on tour in Pioneer Bay.

Commercial sales agent, Juanita Halden, said the popular Airlie Beach tour and water taxi service is currently owned by a Victorian-based company and operated by Prime Time Adventures.

The new owner could choose to retain this arrangement or operate the bus themselves.

Ms Halden said the DuckBus was unique business and enjoys an established foothold in the tour market operating from Airlie Beach.

"And there is discussions about aqua tours to and from certain resorts. There is definitely an improved capability to walk-in and have secure contracts at their fingertips," she said.

"Prime Time adventures have done such a wonderful job of building the business.

"Everybody loves the DuckBus.

Owners of the Airlie Beach based DuckBus are open of offers over $500,000 for the popular amphibious vehicle.

Ms Halden said anyone with a love of the water and the islands may like to consider a business in the Whitsundays rather than the usual investment property.

"There is a healthy turn over and a projected increase in nett profit and also offers the chance for a fun job if the new owners would like to be owner operators," Ms Halden said.