Ride to Memphis with Elvis Presley.

IMAGINE jumping on a plane and travelling the United States with the King of Rock and Roll.

On August 11, one lucky person will get to do just that - well, with impersonator Mark Andrew.

Tracey Lord of Volunteer Whitsundays said the trip, worth more than $7000 would start in Memphis for Elvis Week, then head to New Orleans before ending in Las Vegas.

The 17-day trip will also celebrate 40 years since the King passed.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and the winner will be announced at the Legends Showcase in South Oakleigh Club, Melbourne, on July 1.

If the winner is in the room at the time of the draw, they will win an additional $500 spending money and a ticket to Cirque du Soleil Love, however, the winner does not have to be present to win the US trip.

All money raised will go towards Cyclone Debbie relief and Sarcoma research to honour Haylee Vella, the daughter of Ms Lord's good friend, who passed away from the disease.

Click here to purchase tickets.