ROAD CLOSED: Rider killed in serious crash

Police on scene at a traffic accident on Rosewood-Marburg Road, Rosewood. Ali Kuchel

UPDATE 7.08PM: POLICE have confirmed a 50-year-old Pine Mountain man died in a head-on collision at Tallegalla this afternoon.

Preliminary investigations suggest a collision happened between the 50-year-old motorbike rider and a ute on Rosewood Marburg Rd about 4.15pm.

The 62-year-old male driver of the ute was not seriously injured.

Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE 6PM: A MAN has died, and the road is blocked after a serious crash at Tallegalla this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Rosewood-Marburg Rd about 4.15pm today following reports a male motorcycle rider was seriously injured.

Queensland Police confirmed no patients were transported from the scene.

The forensic crash unit is investigating, and the road has been blocked to traffic.

Diversions are in place and drivers should avoid the area at the top of the range south of Tallegalla Road intersection.

The fatal crash adds to a dismal road toll for the Ipswich area for recent weeks.

Just last week, a motorcycle and a ute travelling on Eastern Drive collided at the intersection of Gatton-Laidley Rd.

The 33-year-old motorbike rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Early this month, a martial arts teacher was killed when his motorbike was struck by a utility vehicle in Regency Downs.

The Ipswich region experienced a horror school holiday period, sparking a plea from police for drivers to slow down.

INITIAL: ONE person is critically injured following a crash involving a car and motorcycle at Rosewood this afternoon.

The crash was reported on Rosewood-Marburg Rd about 4.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says a rescue chopper has been called to transport the critically injured rider, who is understood to have suffered head and leg injuries in the crash.