Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.

Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.

QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

