Riders dazzle around circuit

Mick Barr joined his son for an awesome experience on track. Chris Saunders

Motorsport: What better way to kick off the new financial year than with some laps of a racetrack.

Whitsunday Raceway proved its resilience yet again by staying dry on an overcast Sunday and riders took full advantage.

Junior riders expanded on their experience from the learn-to-ride "kickstarter” day recently, riding faster and smoother every lap.

Kickstarter Josh Healy on the move at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday. Chris Saunders

Racers and road riders also enjoyed the cooler conditions to hone their skills.

The Shark Leathers Supermoto of Champions will roll into Proserpine on July 21-22 and Whitsunday Motor Sport Club's Chris Saunders said the track would be in excellent shape.

"A wise man had a vision - to marry dirt and tar with a helping of rubber and let both racers and spectators enjoy the moment,” he said.

"It started this year at Stanthorpe and in his quest to bring supermoto enlightenment to the masses his vision included another spectacle in the Whitsundays.”

OFF AND RACING: David Carriline (585) shows Peter Meier the art of cornering at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday. Chris Saunders

Pricing is $90 for senior riders and $50 for juniors.

If you still need more racing action in your life, WMSC, Road Racing Association of Townsville and Far North Queensland Road Racing Club will be racing on the weekend of July 28-29.