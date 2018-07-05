Menu
Login
Mick Barr joined his son for an awesome experience on track.
Mick Barr joined his son for an awesome experience on track. Chris Saunders
News

Riders dazzle around circuit

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Jul 2018 2:22 PM

Motorsport: What better way to kick off the new financial year than with some laps of a racetrack.

Whitsunday Raceway proved its resilience yet again by staying dry on an overcast Sunday and riders took full advantage.

Junior riders expanded on their experience from the learn-to-ride "kickstarter” day recently, riding faster and smoother every lap.

Kickstarter Josh Healy on the move at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday.
Kickstarter Josh Healy on the move at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday. Chris Saunders

Racers and road riders also enjoyed the cooler conditions to hone their skills.

The Shark Leathers Supermoto of Champions will roll into Proserpine on July 21-22 and Whitsunday Motor Sport Club's Chris Saunders said the track would be in excellent shape.

"A wise man had a vision - to marry dirt and tar with a helping of rubber and let both racers and spectators enjoy the moment,” he said.

"It started this year at Stanthorpe and in his quest to bring supermoto enlightenment to the masses his vision included another spectacle in the Whitsundays.”

OFF AND RACING: David Carriline (585) shows Peter Meier the art of cornering at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday.
OFF AND RACING: David Carriline (585) shows Peter Meier the art of cornering at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday. Chris Saunders

Pricing is $90 for senior riders and $50 for juniors.

If you still need more racing action in your life, WMSC, Road Racing Association of Townsville and Far North Queensland Road Racing Club will be racing on the weekend of July 28-29.

bikes motorbike proserpine race track whitsunday motorsport club whitsunday raceway whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    News A CANNONVALE mother is urging local residents to be vigilant after a "peeping Tom” was spotted in her backyard in the early hours of Sunday.

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    News Sugar Code of Conduct review bought forward by Feds.

    Drawing a red line in the sand

    Drawing a red line in the sand

    News "We have a voice, let's use it,” he said.

    Out of the office into North Qld

    Out of the office into North Qld

    News The pair have been completing regional work requirements

    Local Partners