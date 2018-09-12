Riders raise money to prevent child cancer

FOUR Airlie Beach locals have swapped day jobs for postie bikes to raise money for children with cancer through the 2018 Cairns to the Cape Postie Safari.

Leonie Brown, Matt Pitt, Rowan Spruce and Tony Schulz joined 32 fellow riders and departed from Cairns Showgrounds on Monday to ride the back roads on red postie bikes for approximately 2,500km.

After five days, the riders will arrive at the tip of Cape York before heading back south to wrap up the ride in Cairns on September 20.

Now in its sixth year, the Safari is part of a campaign to raise money for CanTeen Australia, an organisation which helps children to deal with the emotional side of living with cancer.

The initial goal for this year was to raise $30,000 for CanTeen. To date, the group, comprised of 36 riders, has raised more than $35,000.

Proserpine Airport Manager Tony Schulz said he had a couple of mates who have done the safari previously and this year, he bought a bike and jumped in the saddle.

"It's a bit crazy and a bit of a challenge,” he said. "But there's people from all walks of life getting together for a good cause.

"I've known a few people who have suffered with cancer. It touches everyone in some way, doesn't it?”

Data published by CanTeen reported that $25 delivers information support to a young person facing cancer, $75 provides a young person with professional counselling and $100 helps a young person have a break from the daily pressure of living with cancer and attend a CanTeen program or recreation day.

The group have been working hard to raise awareness for their cause and have received backing from the local community including Whitsunday Regional Council and Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill who have contributed to their sponsorship.

But Mr Schulz said the riders are focusing on creating awareness throughout their journey and keeping their eyes on the finish line.

"Cancer's all around us so this is a good thing to be part of, but hopefully we get back in one piece!”

To find out more information or to donate to CanTeen through the 2018 Cairns to the Cape Postie Safari, head to the CanTeen website or contact mathew.garner@bhp.com or greg.becke@glencore.com.au.