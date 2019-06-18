Riders take on bucking bulls to help Cody in cancer battle

Action from the second annual Bullarama event which was held at the Jubilee Tavern last year.

Action from the second annual Bullarama event which was held at the Jubilee Tavern last year. Peter Carruthers

BUCKING bulls will take centre stage at a fundraising event in Jubilee Pocket on Saturday, July 6.

Jubilee Tavern will host its third annual Bullarama, in conjunction with the Proserpine Rodeo Association.

Competitors are part of a bull riding circuit and will accumulate points from the night to go towards an overall tournament.

Open and novice bull-riders will compete for prizes, while proceeds from the night will go to Whitsundays boy Cody Gibbs who is fighting brain cancer and needs funds for medical assistance.

It's not the first time Jubilee Tavern has staged a fundraiser for Cody, and the pub's general manager Craig Bradley is hoping people will once again support the worthy cause.

The action-packed event will be held in the grassed area of the Jubilee Tavern carpark, offering non-stop entertainment.

Mr Bradley is hoping for a crowd of about 1000 for all-ages event.

"It's a great night of entertainment for the family,” he said.

As the population of the Whitsundays changes fairly regularly as new arrivals come to town, Mr Bradley said Bullarama was something some people might not have seen before.

"It's a bit of a novelty. It would be the first time a lot would have seen bull riding,” he said.

"It's not something that happens every week in the Whitsundays.”

Gates will open at 5.30pm, before riders compete from 6pm.

Tickets will be available on the night at $20 for adults, $10 for children aged up to 12 years, and $50 for a family pass for two adults and two children.

Jubilee Tavern will host band Fraud Squad who will play inside the venue after the bull riding for those who want to continue to party on into the night.