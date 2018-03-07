Menu
Login
News

Riders tear up the bitumen

Brendan Dyson (469) Jack Pemberton (grey) go head to head at the weekend.
Brendan Dyson (469) Jack Pemberton (grey) go head to head at the weekend. Chris Saunders
Jessica Lamb
by

THE Whitsunday Motorsport Club practice day at Whitsunday Raceway last Sunday attracted 12riders from near and far to brave the heat and see just how fast two wheels could take them.

From first on track at 8.30am, riders included a contingent from Townsville, even attracting the last rider of the day - young gun Liam Waters - from as far north as Mareeba.

The young bike enthusiast said he'd only been in the sport a short time after being inspired by watching the MotoGP in Spain with his dad.

Liam was testing his new 250cc with a best lap time of 52seconds.

SPEEDY MAGEE: Liam Waters, 13, at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday.
SPEEDY MAGEE: Liam Waters, 13, at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday. Jessica Lamb

The next event for the club will be its open day on March 18.

Club member Chris Saunders said there would be bikes, karts and jumping castles.

If you are interested in racing on the track or want more information, phone Chris Saunders on 0418383040 or check out the club's Facebook page.

Brian Meecham (34) at Whitsunday Motorsport Club's practice session on Sunday.
Brian Meecham (34) at Whitsunday Motorsport Club's practice session on Sunday. Chris Saunders

For more pictures make sure you pick your a copy of the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian this week.

Topics:  open day whitsunday motorsport club whitsunday raceway

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
#CleanUpAirlie a winner

#CleanUpAirlie a winner

Almost 500kg of litter cleared as part of Clean Up Australia Day in the Whitsundays

Airlie part of Gap Year stopover

SCHOOL LEAVERS: Danish backpackers Julie Groennegaard and Selena Schjoedt-Bruhn at the Lagoon on Sunday.

This duo from Denmark share why they loved their stopover in Airlie

Stolen trailer loaded to the hilt in Whitsundays

A trailer has been reported stolen yesterday.

A trailer was stolen yesterday stacked with tools.

Two years jail for street fight

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

The man hit his victim in the head with a fence paling

Local Partners