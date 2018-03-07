Riders tear up the bitumen

Brendan Dyson (469) Jack Pemberton (grey) go head to head at the weekend.

Brendan Dyson (469) Jack Pemberton (grey) go head to head at the weekend. Chris Saunders

THE Whitsunday Motorsport Club practice day at Whitsunday Raceway last Sunday attracted 12riders from near and far to brave the heat and see just how fast two wheels could take them.

From first on track at 8.30am, riders included a contingent from Townsville, even attracting the last rider of the day - young gun Liam Waters - from as far north as Mareeba.

The young bike enthusiast said he'd only been in the sport a short time after being inspired by watching the MotoGP in Spain with his dad.

Liam was testing his new 250cc with a best lap time of 52seconds.

SPEEDY MAGEE: Liam Waters, 13, at the Whitsunday Raceway on Sunday. Jessica Lamb

The next event for the club will be its open day on March 18.

Club member Chris Saunders said there would be bikes, karts and jumping castles.

If you are interested in racing on the track or want more information, phone Chris Saunders on 0418383040 or check out the club's Facebook page.

Brian Meecham (34) at Whitsunday Motorsport Club's practice session on Sunday. Chris Saunders

For more pictures make sure you pick your a copy of the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian this week.