RIDERS WITH A CAUSE: Black Dog Ride visits Proserpine

RIDING BUDDIES: Ken Eaton and his dog Chloe, who have ridden more than 200,000km.

RIDING BUDDIES: Ken Eaton and his dog Chloe, who have ridden more than 200,000km. Gregor Mactaggart

AFTER Ken Eaton's wife Sue died following a five-year battle with early onset dementia, his daughter said he could choose between a motorcycle or a girlfriend.

Ken took the first option, although he does have a beloved female companion when he is on the bike, his maltese poodle Chloe.

The dynamic duo were among the legion of motorcycle riders who stopped in Proserpine on Monday as part of the 2019 Black Dog Ride.

The crew from the Black Dog Ride who stopped in Proserpine on Monday as part of their leg from Mackay to Townsville. Gregor Mactaggart

The ride, now in its 10th year, raises awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.

Ken and Chloe are part of this ride for the first time, but are no strangers to road trips.

"Chloe and I have travelled more than 200,000 km together,” Ken said.

"My wife Sue and I had a dream to ride around Australia, but sadly she got early onset dementia and died when she was 55.

"I wanted to keep that dream alive, so we started a charity called I Ride With Chloe to Fight Dementia and have done many trips around the country.”

Ken and Chloe, who call the Western Australian town of Joondalup home, have gone on adventures to the Kimberleys, Alice Springs, Tasmania and the Oodnadatta Track, a journey they completed in 2018.

"Chloe has seen every capital city in Australia,” he said.

"She loves meeting all the people.

"I have a special seat on the back of the bike for Chloe, it has a seatbelt and protects her from the wind.”

Ken, who started with the crew at Busselton, where this year's ride began, said he had enjoyed the camaraderie as the riders made their way through Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and now Queensland.

"I knew one person by name at the start of the ride, but now we're like family,” he said.

"It fits in well with my attitude for life which is about helping people and spreading the message of dementia, mental health and suicide prevention.

"I've dedicated this ride to Alan, a friend of mine, who committed suicide and Leon, the son of friends of mine, who committed suicide five months ago.”

Ken will long remember his visit to Proserpine, with a surprise birthday cake and rendition of Happy Birthday, during the morning tea break of the Mackay to Townsville leg of the journey.

The morning tea was donated by Proserpine Woolworths.

"Woolworths have been long-time supporters of the Black Dog Ride, and we're proud to play our part,” store manager Christal Black said.

"We had some fresh fruit, biscuits and water for the riders, they polished it off pretty quickly.

"It was great to meet them, there are some wonderful characters.”

Hamid Couri was among the 24 riders who stopped in Proserpine on Monday as part of the Black Dog Ride. Gregor Mactaggart

The list of "wonderful characters” included good mates Hamid Couri and Wayne Callaghan.

Hamid, who hails from the Blue Mountains, has been a long-time supporter of the ride.

"This is my 14th ride, which includes a number of state-based events, of course the national rides and in 2015 there was Black Dog America where we rode from New York to LA, which was a great experience,” he said.

"I've actually just organised to put my bike (BMW LT1200) in for an 80,000km service in Cairns before we continue on the ride through to Darwin.

"I love visiting the smaller townships and we get a wonderful response from the people who live in those communities, like we have today in Proserpine.”

Wayne, who hails from Yacka, a small town in the mid-North of South Australia, is on his fourth ride.

"I have depression and am still battling with it,” he said.

"I'd always been passionate about bikes, so I joined up through the website and have done 100,000 km on this bike (BMW K1600 GTL).

"The camaraderie is special, everyone on the ride has been touched by depression or suicide.

"The beautiful thing about riding motorbikes is that people love to come up and talk to you ... so we're spreading that message about mental health and suicide prevention.”

The members of the Black Dog Ride leave Proserpine bound for Townsville on Monday. Gregor Mactaggart

Donations can be made at here and if you follow the prompts, you can buy a ticket in the raffle to win an Indian Scout Bobber.

If you want to know more about Ken and Chloe's adventures, click here.