Riders with a great cause

TOUGH RIDE: Shona Russell and Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood hold their five-year Tour de Cure medallions after returning home from the gruelling ride which raises money for cancer.

TOUGH RIDE: Shona Russell and Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood hold their five-year Tour de Cure medallions after returning home from the gruelling ride which raises money for cancer. CONTRIBUTED

POURING rain, freezing temperatures and gruelling hill climbs are just some of the memories Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood and Shona Russell will take away from the 2019 Tour de Cure.

The fifth Signature Tour for these two Whitsunday women will also be remembered for finding perspective, discovering inspiration, and fundraising for the ultimate dream of a cancer cure.

Cycling nearly 1500km from Sydney to Geelong through the Snowy Mountains in the lead-up to winter, was the most physically challenging ride the pair had participated in.

There were days when support crews scraped ice from cars, and when rides were shortened as hypothermia set in.

There were moments when driving rain fell in areas that had been dry with drought and communities welcomed the pelotons as a sign of hope.

There were significant milestones on the Tour de Cure's overall journey, as the organisation surpassed the $50 million mark in Jindabyne and Channel 7 Sunrise presenter Mark Beretta celebrated completing his 10th anniversary Signature Tour.

From the moment Ms Russell Ms Eastwood and their co-riders left the Sunrise studios in Sydney's Martin Place on May 3, to the moment they arrived in Geelong eight days later on May 11, nothing was easy but everything was worthwhile.

"There were some hills where I thought I could quite happily throw my bike away but then I thought about cancer patients and what they have to go through,” Ms Russell said.

"I actually said to myself, 'suck it up, because people who are going through chemo are going through a hell of a lot more than getting up this hill'.”

Ms Eastwood said: "You have a sticker on the front of your bike to say: 'I'm riding for...' and when you think 'Geez I don't know if I can do this' you just have to look at something like that and think, 'no, I can do this'.

"Every day you're reminded of why you can do it and why you should do it if you can.”

Now having returned home to Airlie Beach, the ride might be over but the major fundraising journey has just begun.

Conscious of the current tough economic climate, the two women have revised their annual fundraiser from a pricier cocktail-style event to a fun night out that's affordable for the whole family.

The Seaside Dachshund Dash, to be held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club on June 15, will replicate the successful Dachshund Dash at the 2018 Proserpine State School Fete.

The event will incorporate a jumping castle and face painting for children, live music on the lawn, and an auction of prizes.

Adults and children are encouraged to dress for a night at the races with prizes for both in Fashions on the Field.

Tickets are $25 for adults, with entry for children free.

Anyone with a dachshund to race in the event, a prize to donate wanting to purchase raffle tickets can contact Ms Eastwood on 0409 461 371 or Ms Russell on 0419 439 919.