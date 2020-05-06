‘Ridiculous’: Brunker slams decision to leave croc at Golf Club

CRIKEY: Bowen Golf Club has a new member, with a croc just under one metre in size making the course home.

THE decision to leave a freshwater crocodile on the Bowen Golf Course has been slammed by Councillor Mike Brunker who has called the decision “ridiculous”.

The crocodile was originally reported to The Department of Environment and Science on April 29 after being discovered by the course’s groundskeeper.

The freshwater crocodile is reportedly almost one metre long and has been sighted by numerous golfers at the Bowen Golf Club.

A spokesman from the DES said the crocodile would not be removed as it “posed no threat”. The DES today said their decision had not changed.

Cr Brunker said the location of the crocodile was the size of a “bathtub”, and not fit for the animal to remain.

“The fact is that they haven’t even come and had a look at it. It’s just a standard response,” he said.

“It’s not a full lagoon like Mullers, it is a dam. It is ridiculous to think they can leave it there.

“It’s very lazy of the department to say they’re just going to leave it there and I will be bringing it up with the Mayor.”

SETTLING IN: Bowen Golf Club found an unexpected new visitor this week, with a small freshwater crocodile finding its way to the green.

A spokesman from DES said that the animal posed no harm to the golfers.

“Freshwater crocs are generally timid creatures and have a diet consisting mainly of small animals such as insects, fish, frogs, lizards, turtles, bats and birds,” he said.

“They pose little danger to the community and can be distinguished from estuarine (or saltwater) crocs by their smaller size and narrower snouts.

“People should give all crocodiles, including freshwater crocodiles, a wide berth and practise ‘Crocwise’ behaviour at all times.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.