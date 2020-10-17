Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

by Isabella Magee
17th Oct 2020 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

During the pandemic, the demand for a furry friend has gone to "ridiculous" levels with pets now scarce across the state.

Even those willing to spend the big bucks are finding it hard, with pet prices tripling in comparison to 12 months ago. Some high-demand puppy breeds are even selling for prices as high as $8000 to $10,000.

 

 

 

There is currently a huge demand for poodle-cross puppies. Picture: Tara Croser
There is currently a huge demand for poodle-cross puppies. Picture: Tara Croser

 

Coorparoo resident Margot Furlonger is one of those who paid an "exorbitant" $4500 to get her hands on a sought-after breed.

"Last year when I was looking, cavoodles were about $2000 and with COVID and now working from home, I wanted to get one, but they now are costing $4000 to $6000," she said.

Reader poll

Would you pay $5000 for a puppy?

View Results

Brisbane's most popular dog: 'If I had 200, I could sell them today'

Pet stores have noticed the demand for dogs increase, with Helensvale Pets Paradise saying they've increased their prices in response.

Originally published as 'Ridiculous' cost of dogs during pandemic

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus dogs living costs pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief as $8.4M project charges ahead after setbacks

        Premium Content Relief as $8.4M project charges ahead after setbacks

        Sport Huge redevelopment will benefit sporting clubs but also help boost tourism and draw higher profile matches.

        • 17th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        CANDIDATES RESPOND: Priority projects for COVID recovery

        Premium Content CANDIDATES RESPOND: Priority projects for COVID recovery

        Politics Candidates highlight the projects they think are most important to boost the...

        • 17th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Candidate grilled: ‘Wonder the ACCC wasn’t involved’

        Premium Content Candidate grilled: ‘Wonder the ACCC wasn’t involved’

        Politics Tensions over a lack of funding for Whitsunday tourism operators boil over in an...

        Look inside one of the top rated holiday homes in Australia

        Premium Content Look inside one of the top rated holiday homes in Australia

        Property The Hamilton Island property is in the running for the Stayz Holiday Home of the...