Ridiculous note left after kerbside collection

MOST people expect items to be removed from their front yard during council's annual kerbside collection, but no-one expects an item to be returned the following year.

So imagine the surprise of Darlene (surname withheld) when she returned to her north Brisbane home and found a plastic chair in her front yard - a chair she put out during last year's kerbside collection.

On the chair was a note which read: "RETURN. Please accept this chair back. It's broken and of no longer service. Thanks. PS Would you have another one that's not broken?"

The plastic chair which was returned to a north Brisbane footpath, after being taken during last year's kerbside collection.

Darlene said at first she felt angry.

"At first I didn't realise it was the same chair and thought why would someone put it onto the front of my lawn. And then I saw the note.

"I watched the footage on my security camera and a man walked over, placed it on the lawn and walked away.

"What I can't understand is why the person didn't hold onto it and put it out with his garbage.

"Maybe I'll clean it up, make it look like it's not broken and see if the person takes it back."

Darlene said the chair wasn't even theirs to start with.

"My son, who was 14 at the time, was riding his bike around and saw it out as part of last year's kerbside collection and brought it home.

"It was really dirty and we didn't need another chair so I wasn't interested in it."

It has been returned this year with a chunk out of the backrest.

The kerbside collection in Darlene's area starts next week and she has already been sorting out items to get rid of, but she's not putting out any more chairs.

"Now I'm starting to see the funny side of it," she said.

"I think I'll put a note on everything I place on the footpath - working, not broken, for the dump, no receipt no return policy."

Last year: Karen Stockley, Eryn Williams and Frenchum the guinea pig who was given to the family after their precious Bea was stolen.

The incident of the return of the plastic chair in the afternoon might be a cause for mirth, but no-one was laughing this time last year when Bea the guinea pig was stolen from a front yard, along with its cage, bowls and food.

Bea, a beloved pet for four-year-old Brighton girl Eryn Williams, was believed to have been taken by someone scavenging in the area during kerbside collection week.

That story had a happy ending a couple weeks later when members of the community gifted Eryn with a new piggy and cage.