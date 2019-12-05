RIDING HIGH: Motorbike rider's guide for ultimate road trip

Aussies Guide to Roadtripping America has been a four year labour of love for Strathdickie woman Linda Norman.

A STRATHDICKIE woman has turned her love of road trips, Harley-Davidsons and the United States into a book, guiding other Australians on the best tips and tricks for an overseas adventure.

The book, titled Aussies Guide to Roadtripping America, has been a four year labour of love for Linda Norman.

Mrs Norman began riding motorbikes "almost the moment” she met her husband 37 years ago, with the love of two-wheel touring becoming a deep passion for the pair about 25 years ago.

In the time since, she has gone on to be the first woman in Queensland to become a registered Q-Ride provider, and the winner of the 2016 Harley-Davidson Australia ABCs of Touring.

After touring America extensively on countless Harley-Davidsons over the past 20 years, Ms Norman said she had accrued a large amount of knowledge about the ins and outs of road tripping the country.

"I had people say I was a wealth of knowledge and should write a book, and eventually I thought, why not?” she said.

"I wanted to make a guide for anyone who didn't know where to begin. I remember my first trip to America, all the planning that went into the trip and there was still so much we didn't know.”

The book covers the traditional areas of road tripping like great roads, where to eat and where to stay, but it's the insider knowledge that sets the book apart.

With experience in buying and hiring motorbikes in America, as well as shipping bikes over from Australia, Mrs Norman has knowledge that can only be learnt from experience.

"There's so many little bits and pieces that someone planning a trip has to navigate, and I wanted to make sure they knew what I wish I had known,” she said.

"Things like insurance companies, phone providers with good reception, licences, currency conversions and the unexpected necessities you don't know you need until you're on the road are something a first-timer may overlook.

"We've been to all the bucket list places, and we know which ones are busy and which are worth the ride, as well as rides I think are amazing that might be less known.”

Mrs Norman said she tried to include as many "funny and memorable” stories as possible in the book without taking away from the purpose of the guide, but she had enough interesting tales to "fill another book”.

One of her most memorable moments was driving through a terrifying ice blizzard in Montana that "completely whited-out” their vision.

"It was crazy, we're driving along and at first I thought the snow falling was pollen. Suddenly it's just white everywhere and we have one hand on the throttle and the other wiping away the sleet from the helmet visor,” she said.

"There was ice all up the bike, our legs and our boots, I had never seen anything like it.”

The book has been independently published and is starting to be stocked in Harley-Davidson dealers and mechanics across the country, as well as being shipped around the world to customers.

Mrs Norman said the book had been warmly received and was looking likely to be successful.

Copies of the book can be purchased from www.roadtrippingamerica.com.au or from Proserpine Post Office.