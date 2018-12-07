Riot police called in over youth brawl

The Victoria Police riot squad were called in to deal with a major brawl between a large number of youths at Chelsea. Picture: Supplied

Riot police and the dog squad swarmed the seaside suburb of Chelsea last night after a large group of unruly youths started brawling.

The incident, involving mainly youths of African appearance, unfolded at a carpark on Bath St shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police attended and spoke to a number of youths who had reportedly been fighting among themselves.

"Police moved the youths on without making any arrests and they made their way to the Chelsea foreshore," she told the Herald Sun.

"Police remained in the area, patrolling the foreshore and the shopping precinct for the next several hours responding to reports of unruly and anti-social behaviour by several groups of youths."

Members from the Public Order Response Team and Canine Unit helped local police at the scene.

Witness Alex said he believed there were up to 50 youths in the area and he saw some yelling at police.

"There was a huge police presence, I've never seen anything like it in my life," he told the Herald Sun.

The youths were all dispersed by 11pm. Police issued two infringement notices for summary offences.