The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Riot police break up Sydney party after teenager stabbed

28th Apr 2019 8:05 AM
RIOT police have been called in to help break up a large party in Sydney's southwest after a teenager was stabbed.

Police and paramedics were called to a Macquarie Fields home and arrived just after 10pm on Saturday to find a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to his torso.

A teenager was stabbed at a Macquarie Fields party. Picture: Steve Tyson
He was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition, with the injury not considered life threatening.

The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd.

A crime scene has been set up at the Myee Rd home but no one has been arrested yet.

 

Police at the scene after a teenager was stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson
The riot squad were forced to break up a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
crime editors picks police investigation riot police sydney

