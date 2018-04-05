Menu
Login
Sport

Fanning rides fairytale all the way to Bells final

Mick Fanning is through to the semi-finals at Bells.
Mick Fanning is through to the semi-finals at Bells.
by Amanda Lulham

TRIPLE world champion Mick Fanning is just a single victory away from a dream finish to his stellar surfing career.

Fanning beat American Pat Gudauskas in the Australian's 56th world tour semi-final on Thursday.

The win secured Fanning a place in his seventh final at Bells.

Fanning threw up 8.5 and 8.00  rides to claim the win over the dangerous Gudauskas and a spot in the decider.

The event is where Fanning scored his first world tour win as a 19-year-old wildcard 17 years ago.

Fanning, who has attracted major crowds to Bells to witness his retirement from the world tour, could finish his extraordinary career with the world No.1 ranking.

"Well, the boys have been saying if you can't ring it, send it," Fanning said ahead of the final.

"It is so good out there, the wave is doing all the work."

Mick Fanning is the centre of attention.
Mick Fanning is the centre of attention.

Earlier Fanning had beaten good mate Owen Wright 13.77 to 9.33 to book his spot in the semi against the American.

Wright had an unusual lead-up to his semi-final heat, sleeping in his car overnight as he has a sick toddler at home.

Wright  returned to the world tour last year after suffering a brain injury in a wipe-out at Pipeline.

"Yeah, it's unfortunate that we matched up in the quarter-finals," Wright said.

"Mick has been such a good friend to me for so long.

"We've ridden on the Rip Curl team together for the majority of our careers and he's been there for me through a lot, especially in the last few years."

Related Items

Topics:  bells beach mick fanning rip curl pro

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
One year on and still fighting

One year on and still fighting

AS MEL Deacon surveys her cyclone-devastated Telford St home, the utter exhaustion is apparent through her body language.

Peach and Pear has your next event sorted

FABULOUS FOOD: Peach and Pear Catering grazing table spread at a previous event.

IMPRESS your boss at your next business brunch.

Simply D'vine Catering for you

SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.

AWARD-winning restaurant Fish D'vine launched its catering in 2011.

Let there be rock at the Reef

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.

Rock legend act to hit the Reef

Local Partners