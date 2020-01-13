RISE AND SHINE: Coffee van to welcome hospital visitors

COFFEE FIX: Owner and operator of Good Morning Sunshine Mobile Cafe, Sally Griffith, was ‘ecstatic’ when she got the news her vendor licence to trade out the front of Proserpine Hospital had been formally accepted last week. PICTURE: Deborah Friend

A SMILE and a great coffee will now greet visitors to Proserpine Hospital, after the announcement a mobile coffee van will fill the caffeine gap at the location.

The owner and operator of Good Morning Sunshine Mobile Cafe, Sally Griffith, was ‘ecstatic’ when she got the news her vendor licence to trade out the front of Proserpine Hospital had been formally accepted last week.

Since announcing the approval, the barista has been overwhelmed by the positivity from the community and is looking forward to giving people in the area their coffee fix.

She said she was inspired to set up at the location after picking a friend up from the hospital and noticing there was no full time cafe on site.

“I talked to the hospital and they said due to government policy they didn’t have a cafe, but they were more than happy to support me if the council gave permission,” Ms Griffith said.

“Council approved the addition to my licence and now I can trade on Taylor Street, out front of the hospital, from 8am.

“I felt very loved after the announcement. There were a lot of people very happy about being able to get a coffee.”

Council has approved the addition to Sally Griffith's licence and she can now out front of Proserpine Hospital, on Taylor Street.

Ms Griffith is no stranger to the coffee scene, having spent 20 years in hospitality work.

She began the coffee van business in 2015, in Gosford, New South Wales, as a means of working but still ‘being flexible and working around mum hours’.

She relocated to the Whitsundays in September 2018, with the coffee van registered about three months ago.

The barista said, as a mother, she ‘follows the mums’, with the name of her business a beautiful nod to her daughter.

“I would walk in every morning to my daughter and say ‘good morning sunshine’. She’s my light,” she said.

Ms Griffith already has a spot at the Airlie Beach and Bowen markets every week, with plans to attend other large events, like sports carnivals, in the future.

She said her coffee is made ‘with love’ and a mildly roasted bean which works for all variations of drinks.

The move to the Whitsundays has allowed the keen businesswoman to take her learnings from down south, and approach the business in a ‘smarter way’.

“I used to go to clients, but I found I was spending more time on the road than I was making coffee,” Ms Griffith said.

“The extra time I will have by having a more dedicated location means I can expand into offering snacks and, hopefully, lunch choices as well.

“Everyone in the Whitsundays has been amazing and I can’t wait to keep serving people their coffee.”

Good Morning Sunshine Mobile Cafe can be found out front of Proserpine Hospital 8am-midday, Monday to Friday until January 26 when the cafe will open from 9am.