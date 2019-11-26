Menu
Sam Mac and the Sunrise crew will be in Airlie Beach on Thursday. Navarone Farrell
Rise and shine! Sunrise heading to Airlie Beach this week

by Deborah Friend
26th Nov 2019 10:54 AM
PRESENTER Sam 'Mac' McMillan and the weather crew from the Sunrise morning show will be in Airlie Beach this Thursday morning.

To be part of the fun, Whitsunday residents will have to get up early, as the crew will be here from 4am to 7.45am, to keep in line with Australia Daylight Saving Time in other states.

Tourism Whitsundays is excited to welcome Sunrise to the region, with the national TV coverage paying dividends when it comes to showing off the Whitsundays and, hopefully, luring visitors here.　

"Calling all early risers, arm yourselves with coffee, Whitsundays signs, big happy smiles and come on down to the new-look Airlie Beach foreshore to welcome them,” Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said.

Whitsunday Times

