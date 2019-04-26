Rise Up for the Reef: Convoy rolls in

RALLY: The Stop Adani Convoy rolled into Airlie Beach today, with about 400 people attending Rise Up for the Reef.

SPEARHEADED by Tasmanian conservationist Bob Brown, the Stop Adani Convoy has rolled into town, and they come in peace.

The convoy was welcomed by the event Rise Up for the Reef, a free event with live music and food stalls organised by local conservation groups.

Mackay Conservation Group's Emma Barrett gave a powerful speech, and she said it was the whole world's business when Central Queensland's coal warmed the planet.

Karen Morrissey joined the convoy in Melbourne and said her decision to take part in the Stop Adani Convoy wasn't taken lightly.

"I have a 23-year-old son and I'm worried for his future, and the future of my grandchildren,” she said.

"I have nothing against mining, but I'm just trying to safeguard our futures,” she said.

Ms Morrissey said the prospect of Adani was 'bigger than each of us,' and her sentiments were echoed the 400 people who were part of the convoy.

"We're just trying to create something better for everyone.”

Shane Newell disagrees, and he drove past the event with 'Start Adani' signs on his car.

He said he wasn't worried how the Stop Adani Convoy would impact the upcoming election.

"Locals aren't worried about this mob, they're heading for extinction,” he said.

Mr Newell said the Greens were lucky to scrape five per cent of the primary vote, and that votes had been reducing for the party in every electorate since 2017.

Despite Mr Newell's comments, the people at Rise Up for the Reef maintained a positive attitude, enjoying the event and all it had to offer.

Hayley Sestokas from Frontline Action on Coal spoke to the crowd of people, and just like Karen Morrissey from Melbourne, was putting herself on the line for her three-year-old son.

"I am a mother who holds grave fears for the kind of planet my son will inherit,” she said.

Lindsay Simpson referenced Townsville Enterprise's recent article, which stated the construction of the Carmichael Mine would create 1,200 FIFO jobs, and up to 750 jobs over the 30-year legacy of the mine.

"Well that is a lot of jobs we should just wreck the reef for,” she said.

As Bob Brown took to the stage, silence fell over the crowd, as they took in his every word.

"No new coal mines, no Adani,” he said.

"In the run up to this election, lets stop Adani now.”

Dr Brown said the convoy was peaceful and respectful and that there was dancing, singing and a great feeling amongst the group who were standing for a secure future for Australia.

"We stand with people all around this planet, who are alarmed at this climate emergency,” he said.

Dr Brown said it was a lie that businesses in Clermont did not want the convoy in town.

"We've been in contact with people there and we know that. We come in peace to Clermont.”