Rising star channels Frankie Vallie to secure spot in final

William Smith won the September heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel. Troy Bannister

WILLIAM Smith's rendition of Beggin by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons secured him the win in the September heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent.

The 12-year-old became the last finalist for the singing competition when he took the stage at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

The young star has been singing for the past few years and receives vocal coaching from Stephanie Pollard.

He also had a few dance moves to add to his act.

By winning the heat, William has guaranteed himself a spot playing on the Fish Jam stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

He will also compete against four other finalists in the grand final of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel on October 6.

Will Kelly, Nicole Copo, Kaydee Miller and Tia Sawdy will also compete in the final, and the winner will cement themselves a spot to perform on the main stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Reef Gateway Hotel functions co-ordinator Paula Hovey is expecting some fierce competition in the final.

A panel of four judges will chose the winner after each competitor has performed three songs.

"I think it's going to be really hard to pick a winner,” Miss Hovey said.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the final.”

Miss Hovey is also predicting a big crowd for the final which will be held in the Reef Gateway Hotel's beer garden from 2.30pm on October 6.

Tables are already booking fast, and anyone wanting to attend should book a table by calling the hotel on 4946 2600.