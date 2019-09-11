Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
William Smith won the September heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel.
William Smith won the September heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel. Troy Bannister
Music

Rising star channels Frankie Vallie to secure spot in final

by Monique Preston
11th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WILLIAM Smith's rendition of Beggin by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons secured him the win in the September heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent.

The 12-year-old became the last finalist for the singing competition when he took the stage at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

The young star has been singing for the past few years and receives vocal coaching from Stephanie Pollard.

He also had a few dance moves to add to his act.

By winning the heat, William has guaranteed himself a spot playing on the Fish Jam stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

He will also compete against four other finalists in the grand final of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel on October 6.

Will Kelly, Nicole Copo, Kaydee Miller and Tia Sawdy will also compete in the final, and the winner will cement themselves a spot to perform on the main stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Reef Gateway Hotel functions co-ordinator Paula Hovey is expecting some fierce competition in the final.

A panel of four judges will chose the winner after each competitor has performed three songs.

"I think it's going to be really hard to pick a winner,” Miss Hovey said.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the final.”

Miss Hovey is also predicting a big crowd for the final which will be held in the Reef Gateway Hotel's beer garden from 2.30pm on October 6.

Tables are already booking fast, and anyone wanting to attend should book a table by calling the hotel on 4946 2600.

airlie beach festival of music heat reef gateway hotel whitsundays young whitsunday's got talent
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    'I don't understand why': Mum kicks cop in groin

    premium_icon 'I don't understand why': Mum kicks cop in groin

    Crime Drunk mother assaults a police officer after she was taken into custody for causing a public nuisance earlier that night.

    Countdown's on to boutique bush doof, Mushroom Valley

    premium_icon Countdown's on to boutique bush doof, Mushroom Valley

    Whats On Magic does exist, and it can be found at Mushroom Valley.

    Wannabe cop busted for pretending to be an officer

    premium_icon Wannabe cop busted for pretending to be an officer

    Crime Magistrate labels man's actions as 'total nonsense'.

    Sergeant calls for input as staff finally move back to PCYC

    premium_icon Sergeant calls for input as staff finally move back to PCYC

    News Team's back in building, two and a half years after Cyclone Debbie.