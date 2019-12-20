Rising volleyball star picked for AIS tryout

RISING STAR: Kasey Hogan, 16, has been offered a place at the Australian Institute of Sport playing volleyball.

RISING STAR: Kasey Hogan, 16, has been offered a place at the Australian Institute of Sport playing volleyball.

A RISING volleyball star of the future has been offered a place at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), in Canberra.

Kasey Hogan, who attends Proserpine State High School, is on an upwards trajectory, having been ‘spotted’ at the Australian Schools Cup and asked to try out.

The 16-year-old will be training with the Australian Volleyball Academy at the AIS part-time, while completing her schooling in Proserpine, and is one of only 15 players from around Australia to be offered a place this year.

The good news comes off the back of two big tournaments, on the Gold Coast – the Australian Open Age Tournament, from December 5 to December 7, where Kasey’s team won two out of six games, and the Australian Schools Cup, from December 8 to December 14.

Despite her rapid rise in volleyball prowess – she started playing volleyball in Grade 9 and only “got serious” about it this year – the former triathlete said she did not expect the AIS offer but it was really exciting.

“It was on the last day of the Australian Schools Cup competition and someone came up to me and took me to see the head coach, who then asked me if I would like to join the Australian Volleyball Academy, and I said yes. I did not think that was going to happen!

“I’m only going part-time – travelling every few weeks to do a training block of three to four days – as I’m a bit young to move down there full-time.

“We will start training in January some time and I will also have to join the Queensland Academy of Sport (QAS) and train with them as well, in Brisbane.”

Kasey, who will be entering Year 12 in January, plays for her school and also the Queensland Pirates state team.

She trains every day – some days there’s training before school, during morning tea, at lunchtime and after school. She also goes to the gym, in Cannonvale, where she lives.

Proserpine State High School teacher and volleyball coach Ben Smith said being offered a place at the AIS was a ‘pretty good achievement’.

“I am stoked – so few students are taken into the AIS academy,” he said.

“Kasey works really, really hard and is a good listener – she takes everything on board – and she’s really competitive.

“She’s a leader among the group – everyone in the team looks up to her – and she’s grown this year in mental strength, staying positive and stuff. She deserves everything she gets.”

Kasey will be spending Christmas in Proserpine with her parents, who own Proserpine Pies and Pastries.

“I’ve been helping out at the bakery in the school holidays and on weekends, and going to the gym heaps, as there’s no volleyball training in the holidays!”