Rival NRL clubs may join Roosters at Allianz Stadium

An artist’s impression of how Allianz Stadium will look.

Sydney Roosters will play at the new $730 million Allianz Stadium until the end of 2046.

And rival NRL clubs may look to shift into Moore Park when ANZ Stadium is shut down for redevelopment after this year.

The Roosters signed a historic 25-year partnership to play home games at the new Allianz Stadium from 2022.

"We have always belonged in this area - this is our spiritual home," Roosters chairman Nick Politis said.

"We have been in the area since 1913. We played our first matches here at the old Show Ground, moved to the Sports Ground and then Allianz Stadium.

"We are here for three years and then back over into the new stadium from 2022 for 25 years."

With ANZ Stadium to be closed for up to three years during its revamp, the SCG Trust is aware South Sydney and Canterbury will be searching for home grounds.

It is understood the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs plan to discuss the situation with the State Sports Minister.

Parramatta-based Bankwest Stadium would be favourite for both clubs given it is operated by the same management as ANZ Stadium. Canterbury will play additional games at Belmore Sports Ground.

SCG and Sports Ground Trust chairman Tony Shepherd was open for any NRL club to explore a shift to Moore Park. The new stadium will be due to open for the start of 2022.

"We would always welcome back the Bunnies. We'll see what happens there," Shepherd said. "Each club has to make its own decision based on its own demographic and the economics. We'll have a very full schedule at the new stadium but we would always welcome more."