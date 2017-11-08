Rival parties commit to foreshore revitalisation

FOR SURE: South American tourist Joana Calbo, Councillor Jan Clifford and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan check out the foreshore.

FOR SURE: South American tourist Joana Calbo, Councillor Jan Clifford and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan check out the foreshore. Jacob Wilson

THE Airlie Beach foreshore revitalisation project now has support from both sides of politics leading up to the State Election.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the LNP wanted to provide "certainty” by pledging the $6.6 million needed for Whitsunday Regional Council to carry out the work regardless of the election outcome power.

"Airlie Beach is the heart of the reef and that needs to be respected and we should be demanding more and I am always demanding more,” he said.

"This provides council with some certainty and at the end of the day how can u make decisions without certainty?”

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford welcomed the commitment and said council had already scoped out the project which could include shade structures, pathways, BBQ areas and possibly a sound shell.

Cr Clifford said she would pressure politicians to dig deeper into their pockets to fund a "knock your socks off” water park.

"Adjacent to the lagoon is an ideal place for it to go,” she said.

"Anywhere between $3-5 million would be needed for a goodie. The lagoon added one-and-a-half nights to a two-night stay on to visitation in Airlie and if we had a good water park it means more bums in beds.”

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha said it was about time the LNP came to the table on the revitalisation project.

"If Mr Costigan wants to make a real difference in Whitsunday he can start by apologising for the six years of neglect the region has faced under his watch,” she said. "Again, we see the LNP Member for Whitsunday leaving vital projects like the Airlie Beach foreshore redevelopment project until last.”