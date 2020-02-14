Rivals sift through old footage to get handle on Izzy

Israel Folau could make his Super League rugby debut on Sunday morning (EDT) after being included in the Catalans Dragons' 21-man match-day squad for their home match with Castleford.

Folau, a dual code international, was fired last May by Rugby Australia over a social media post warning "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

The 30-year-old has been training with the French side for two weeks and was expected to make his Dragons debut at Wakefield last weekend.

LIVE stream St Helens v Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But he was left out of the line-up amid the fall out over the French club's decision to sign him.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said this week that Folau will need time to readjust to rugby league.

"I think he will play but he hasn't played rugby league for 10 years. You want to see if he's still any good at it," Powell told the Yorkshire Post newspaper.

"He's a big athletic player so similar to (New Zealand dual code star) Sonny Bill Williams if not the same position.

"It is a bit of the unknown so we have had a look at some footage of him. It's really hard so we've just got to try and focus on ourselves."