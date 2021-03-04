River search for gun in interstate murder, shooting

Police have linked a gun used in a shooting murder of a Gold Coast man more than a decade ago to a drive by shooting of a Sydney tattoo parlour and will today search for it in the Parramatta River.

The prime suspects in the road rage death are known Middle Eastern Sydney crime figures and a former member of the Nomads.

Queensland Police will today venture down to the Harbour City to search the waterway where they believe the weapon used to kill Omega Ruston on Australia Day in 2009 may have been dumped.

Omega Ruston.

Mr Ruston, 32, was shot dead on the Gold Coast Highway near Burleigh Heads after an apparent road rage argument that saw a man in another car open fire on the tradie.

After hunting the father-of-two's killer for more than a decade, police investigating the crime now believe the gun used to killed him is the same one used in a drive-by shooting in 2008.

Today's hunt for a murder weapon comes less than a year after Queensland Police homicide detectives ordered a full review of the unsolved murder.

Already the rejuvenated investigation has led to several new breakthroughs.

They include new witnesses coming forward - from both NSW and Queensland - and also new DNA, fingerprint and ballistics evidence.

Gold Coast Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said police believe those involved in Mr Ruston's death have direct links to outlaw motorcycle gangs chapters on the Gold Coast and in Sydney.

"We are aware relationships and loyalties in these gangs change, so we are encouraging those people with information to come forward as now may be your last chance at redemption," Det Insp Ahearn said.

Ruston and his partner Courtney Kete.

The dad-of-two was shot and killed in a road rage attack on the Gold Coast.

The Daily Telegraph understands several high-profile criminals are among the main suspects over Mr Ruston's death.

In a rare interstate coming together, officers from Queensland and New South Wales will unite to search the Parramatta River.

It comes just days after Mr Ruston's own brother begged his killer to stop being a "coward" and come forward.

"His children have had to grow up without their father being part of their lives and our family have had to carry on with the knowledge that his killer remains at large," Nick Ruston said.

"We know that there are people out there that have information. If you're remaining silent out of some sense of allegiance or loyalty, please know that the man you're protecting is a coward."

Mr Ruston was leaving Australia Day celebrations with mates when his ute was reportedly cut off in traffic by a small four-door maroon sedan.

Police say he and his passengers then got out of their vehicle and moved towards the sedan.

As they stepped out onto the road two shots were fired from the rear passenger side seat of the other car, with one fatally striking Mr Ruston in the stomach.

Court documents from the time state that a friend of the victim's saw a "Lebanese" male, in his mid 20s, with short greased black hair, an olive complexion and muscular build, in the car.

"This male person was holding what appeared to be a black handgun, possibly a semi or automatic firearm," the court papers stated.

"He observed the 'Lebanese' male seated in the rear passenger seat place a black handgun out through the three quarter open rear passenger window.

"The male person rested his wrist on the window and fired two consecutive shots at the deceased. The suspects' vehicle then continued driving south down the Gold Coast Highway."

Two of Mr Ruston's friends tried to resuscitate him as he lay by the roadside, but he died at the scene.

Originally published as River search for gun in interstate murder, shooting