Rivers crabbing well, sun is out, tides align

Islands

AGAIN weather has not been kind to us and hopefully we can get out this weekend.

Those who did get out last weekend found it tough going with the big tides but again this week's tides are excellent.

Try night time for your reds and nannies, using squid as bait, but keep a watch on the weather.

Around the islands fishing the fringing reef should produce sweetlip, coral trout and cod using half pilchards and 7/0 or 8/0 hooks with small as possible sinkers.

A few good mackerel had been taken trolling ribbon fish around Mackerel Bay and Pioneer Rocks.

Try Double Cones for mackerel and trout around the 10 - 15 metre mark.

Barry Moore with a golden trevally caught while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Rivers

ALL rivers are crabbing well around the river mouths during the run in tide.

Fishing has been a bit hard because of the big tides but with smaller tides this weekend should fish well for barramundi, mangrove jack and grunter. Try live mullet for the barra and mullet strips or prawns for jacks and grunter, don't forget your pots.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THE sun is out, the wind has dropped and the water is alive at Hydeaway Bay.

Up in the estuaries there is bait everywhere.

In amongst it there's a few isolated pockets of nice sized prawns.

There are plenty of quality muddies to be caught.

Thomas Vodli caught and released this solid GT at the reef last week with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

On the beaches the squid have started to show up in numbers along with the whiting and some chunky sized flathead.

The whiting and flathead can be located off pretty much any of our local beaches.

If you're after a squid or two then concentrate your efforts around the Frog Rock region.

The school mackerel have been prolific.

In amongst the schoolies have been good numbers of oversize sized golden trevally.

They have been providing keen anglers with some quality light tackle sport fishing fun.

The breeze is due to get back up a bit over the next few days so don't forget that you can still enjoy a fish out here at Hydeaway Bay.

It's calm water as it will be blowing offshore.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing