Road cleaning under way after man killed in Oakey crash

Emergency services on scene of the crash in Oakey this morning. Photo: 7 News Toowoomba.

Emergency services on scene of the crash in Oakey this morning. Photo: 7 News Toowoomba.

UPDATE 7.55AM: POLICE will work throughout the day to identify the victim of a fatal crash in Oakey and the circumstances surrounding the incident this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was currently investigating at the scene on Oakey Crosshill Rd where police believe a man died after his car collided with a powerpole about 1am this morning.

Initial investigations by police indicate the man died as a result of his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed by police this morning and council workers are currently on scene assisting with cleaning and clearing the road.

EARLIER: POLICE are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Oakey early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate prior to 1.40am, a vehicle travelling on Oakey Crosshill Rd collided with a power pole.

An unknown occupant of the vehicle died as a result of their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Oakey Crosshill Rd has been closed to traffic as investigators inspect the scene.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have information in relation to the matter to contact police.