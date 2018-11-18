Menu
Road closed after motorcycle crash

Scott Sawyer
by
18th Nov 2018 9:56 AM

A MOTORBIKE rider is being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a suspected broken thighbone.

A hinterland road has been closed as firefighters work to retrieve the motorbike from an embankment.

The crash happened on Obi Obi Rd, Obi Obi, about 8.45am.

Two paramedics were on the scene and the rider was being taken to hospital in a stable condition with a fractured femur for further treatment.

Earlier, about 8am, four cars collided on Mooloolaba Rd, Buderim, but no injuries were reported from the crash.

