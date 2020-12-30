ROAD CLOSURES: Flood watch warnings issued

Mackay Regional Council has issued flood warnings for seven roads, with more expected to close as the rains continue. Picture: Lee Constable

Gloomy skies and constant rains have resulted in dangerous conditions on the region’s roads.

Flood warnings and road closures have impacted Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday streets.

Mackay Regional Council has issued flood warnings for seven roads, with more expected to close as the rains continue.

The council reminded motorists to turn on their lights and keep a safe distance from other cars.

“And if it is flooded, forget it,” the council said.

Mackay road closures

Provided by Mackay Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads

Barrie Lane, Homebush

Pugsley Street, Bourkes Crossing

Marian-Eton Road, Sandy Creek

Kinchant Dam Road, Antonio’s Crossing

Hicks Road, Windmill Crossing

Golflinks Road, Beaconsfield: Flash flooding warning.

Palm Tree Road, Homebush

Whitsunday road closures

Provided by Transport and Main Roads

Telegraph Rd, Bowen: All lanes blocked by road damage due to saturated pavements. Drivers recommended to avoid the area.



Gregory Developmental Rd, near Belyando Crossing and Black Wattle Creek, Seventy Mile: Heavy rains causing long-term flooding. All lanes affected

Isaac road closures

Provided by Transport and Main Roads

Clermont Alpha Rd, Alpha to Clermont: Heavy rains have made the road wet and boggy. Long term flooding warning.

