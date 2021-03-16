Road hazard warning for Bruce Highway at Calen

TRAFFIC HAZARD: There is glass on the road at the Bruce Highway, Calen. Picture: Geoff Potter / Noosa News.

Motorists are being warned of a traffic hazard on the Bruce Highway at Calen.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads issued an alert at 8.30am Tuesday advising of glass on the highway at St Helens Creek Bridge.

The road is affected in both directions.

The Daily Mercury has contacted TMR for further information.

More to come.

