Road Minister makes $400,000 flood-fix pledge at Hamo Plains

FLOOD FIX: Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey in the Whitsundays last week promising $400,000 to flood-proof at Hamilton Plains.

WITH all the fanfare and big ticket reef funding announcements made by the Palaszczuk Labor Government when ministers were in town last week, funding for the proposed flood proofing of Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains was delivered via a low-key road-side video.

In the lead up to the re-election of the Palaszczuk Government at the November poll last year, the Labor candidate for the seat of Whitsunday promised a "business case" for the flood proofing of the road.

Until last week, details of the business case were kept under wraps by Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.

On Friday, Mr Bailey said the government was "pushing forward" with "investigating the best way to achieve" flood immunity at the notorious section of road.

Mr Bailey said the announcement meant that planning could kick-start in the next financial year (2018-19).

Standing near Myrtle Creek bridge last week, Mr Bailey said $400,000 had been committed to doing the necessary planing work.

"The options analysis and business case will look at Myrtle Creek in particular, east of Hamilton Plains, as this location currently has a five year flood immunity," he said.

Mr Bailey had previously blamed the former Newman LNP government of stripping $600 million from the transport budget.

Vocal campaigner for a flood fix at Hamilton Plains, the LNP member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, was not satisfied with the funding.

"We don't need $400,000 for some study or whatever is announced. We need probably the best part of $40 million to upgrade the road at Hamilton Plains and everyone knows it," he said.

"This was the grand opportunity for the Palaszczuk Labor Government to finally succumb to community pressure and do the right thing, that is, commit to fixing Hamilton Plains."

Mr Costigan continued to criticise Mr Bailey by saying he was "off his head" based on a considerably larger funding pledge of $37 million made by LNP leader at the time, Tim Nicholls, in September last year.