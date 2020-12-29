Road spikes used to stop stolen car

ROAD SPIKES: Police employed the use of road spikes to assist them to capture a man driving an allegedly stolen car on Sunday night on the Northern Rivers.

AFTER refusing to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens, a man's futile attempts to flee saw him crash into another car.

Police confirmed that a man, 30, had been charged with driving offences and resisting arrest after a pursuit on Sunday night.

Police said about 10.40pm on Sunday, December 28, officers from Tweed/Byron Proactive Crime Team were conducting patrols of the Chinderah area when they saw a Queensland-registered silver Hyundai Getz turn right onto Chinderah Rd.

Checks revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police activated their warning lights and sirens directing the driver to stop. Instead the driver allegedly accelerated away, and a pursuit was initiated.

Officers followed the vehicle from Chinderah to Kingscliff, where police-deployed road spikes slowed the stolen vehicle but it continued driving, and hit a Toyota Camry, causing it to come to a rest on the median strip.

Damage to the front wheel caused the vehicle to stop.

The 30-year-old man allegedly struggled with police before he was placed in the rear of a caged police vehicle.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with a number of offences including police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive while licence cancelled, resist officer in execution of duty and receive property stolen outside NSW.

The man was refused bail at Lismore Local Court yesterday, He will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Police said a 35-year-old female passenger was also arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where she was given a Field Court Attendance Notice, for be carried in conveyance taken w/o consent of owner, and released.

The woman will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on January 25, 2021.