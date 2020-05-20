Road upgrades to help pave way to recovery

Assistant Minister for State Development and Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert with Labor candidate for Whitsunday Tracey Cameron.

UPGRADES along Proserpine-Shute Harbour Rd and the Bruce Highway will soon become a reality as part of a $400 million COVID-19 roads package announced yesterday.

The upgrades include a $13 million Proserpine-Shute Harbour Road duplication and intersection upgrade between Valley Dve and Tropic Rd and $50 million Bruce Highway safety upgrades between Mackay and Proserpine.

The upgrades will also provide 115 jobs for the region.

Labor’s candidate for Whitsunday Tracey Cameron said this is welcome news to stimulate the region’s economy and to help the community unite and recover from COVID-19.

“This is an excellent announcement by the Palaszczuk Labor Government bringing these much-needed infrastructure projects to our region as the part of the Queensland Economic Recovery Strategy,” she said.

“The 115 jobs created out of these projects is a welcome injection into our Whitsunday’s region on our road to recovery.”

The projects build on the $2.2 million secured last year to reconstruct the Proserpine-Shute Harbour Rd and Gregory Cannon Valley Rd intersection as well as $7.4 million earmarked in the state budget for Shute Harbour Rd.

Ms Cameron said the $400 million roads investment by the Queensland Government shows their commitment to stimulating the state’s economy and creating regional jobs for local Queenslanders during these trying times.