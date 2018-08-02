Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Av

WORK has begun to seal a portion of the dirt road leading to the Cape Gloucester Beach Resort and Montes Reef Resort at Hydeaway Bay.

Yet there are no plans by the Whitsunday Regional Council to make safe a popular but informal scenic lookout a top the rise affectionately know as Oh My God Hill.

Resident of Hydeaway Bay for nine years, Mick Underwood travels the road every day.

Three years ago he erected his own sign on top of Gloucester Av which has a steep drop off to the ocean below.

It read "don't stop here...dick---d”.

The sign has since been removed, Mr Underwood said cars stopping for a photo opportunity at the top of the hill is an accident waiting to happen.

"There needs to be a guard rail so some poor innocent family does not end up going off the cliff and onto the rocks,” he said.

"There were other council no stopping signs but most of them have been pulled down as well.”

The road services the two resorts and provides access to back beaches and a gated estate at the end of the road.

Whitsunday Regional Council estimates on average 376 vehicles travel the road every year but only 1.3km of the 5km road will be sealed.

Council said the works are a continuation from the 2017/18 restoration program and will be co-funded by the State Government's Roads to Recovery Program and Whitsunday Regional Council.

Mayor Willcox said that the upgrade works will ensure residents and tourists have safer access to the beautiful beaches and resorts in the Hydeaway Bay area.

"The sections of road before and after the seal are not currently funded however council will seek funding in future funding rounds,” he said.

Mr Underwood is disappointed funding has not extended to the construction of a purpose-built viewing platform at the beginning of Gloucester Av.

"Because it is such an incredible view form up there ultimately there would be a little board-walk coming form the cul-de-sac up to a natural rock platform and a little viewing area,” he said.

"So people can walk up there safely and take their photos and enjoy it all.”

Work schedule

Stage 1 of the work, the first coat of a 840 metre section was due to be completed last Thursday.

Stage 2, the remaining 410 metres will receive first coat of bitumen on August 1.

Stage 3, on August 22 will mean the complete 1.3km section will receive its final coat.

The project will be undertaken in three stages due to the nature of the works and to minimise disruption.

The overall project cost is $2.7 million with $1.5 million provided through the Roads to Recovery funding stream and $1.2 million from council.

A council spokesperson said any future works will require further funding.