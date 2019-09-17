ROAD WORKS: Find out if they affect you

ROAD WORKS: The notorious Bruce Highway will be undergoing road works this week, and drivers are advised there could be delays.

ROAD WORKS: The notorious Bruce Highway will be undergoing road works this week, and drivers are advised there could be delays. Jarred Sferruzzi

THE NOTORIOUS Bruce Highway will be undergoing road works this week, and drivers are advised there could be delays.

Works began yesterday north of Proserpine, and are expected to finish on Thursday September 19.

A statement from Department of Transport and Main Roads, said from from 7.30am - 4pm various sections of the highway north of Proserpine between Blair Road in Myrtlevale and Greta Creek will be affected.

On Friday, September 20, works will be begin South of Proserpine between O'Donnells Road and Goorganga Creek, and are expected to finish on Tuesday September 24, excluding Sunday.

TMR said lane closures may be required during the active hours, and to allow for extra travel time as delays are expected.

DETAILS:

Monday September 16 to Thursday September 19:

7.30am - 4pm

Various sections of the Bruce Highway north of Proserpine between Blair Road and Greta Creek.

Friday September 20 to Tuesday September 24 (excluding Sunday):