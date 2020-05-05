Roadmap to return for Mudcrabs

THE Mudcrabs rugby union team was ready to tackle a whole new season after a year's hiatus, only to have games cancelled indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team is now looking forward to a potential restart date of June 1.

Queensland Rugby Union has revealed its roadmap for the resumption of Community Rugby across the state, aiming for games to start in July providing the positive trends continue with coronavirus cases.

Mudcrabs coach Tom Andison said the team played the first game of the season without a hitch, only to have game two rained out and game three cancelled indefinitely.

Andison said the team had been holding up well and training solo to "keep sane" during isolation, and the players were excited to be working towards a new season start date.

"We are following the latest advice from Queensland Rugby Union, which have advised all games and training are postponed until June 1," he said.

"So at the moment they are working on the roadmap to rugby return which will be four weeks of training and then games to resume in July."

Andison said the players were mostly working with their own training schedules, saying that rugby had taken a "back seat" amid the difficult global climate.

"We are just working around those dates at the moment and waiting to see how those restrictions will look, whether it's social distancing training, focusing on fitness or exactly how it'll work," he said.

"Everyone is sort of doing their own thing and keeping themselves sane with solo training.

"I think for a lot of people rugby has kind of taken a back seat to the new world order."

Andison said, after not having a team in the competition last year, the Mudcrabs were hopeful that June 1 would allow them to finally get back to the field.