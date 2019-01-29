Roads affected by flash flooding

The Whitsunday Regional Council Floodcams show there is water on the road at Hamilton Plains.

The Whitsunday Regional Council Floodcams show there is water on the road at Hamilton Plains. contributed

THE DOWNPOUR continued overnight in the Whitsundays, with heavy rainfall resulting in road closures and flash flooding in the region on Tuesday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Gray said Hamilton Island had recorded rainfall totals of 186mm in the 24 hours until 9am Tuesday, while Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine had 123mm until 9am.

The RACQ road conditions page, said delays were expected as reports of flashing flooding along two local sections of the Bruce Highway, with all lanes affected at Gooranga Plains in Lethebrook and at Bloomsbury between Proserpine and the O'Connell River Bridge.

The RACQ road conditions page indicates there is flash flooding along sections of the Bruce Highway. contributed

The Whitsunday Regional Council (WRC) floodcams indicate that Hamilton Plains is flooded, with motorists reporting about 30cm of water on the road, and at 9am a council ute was at the scene.

The WRC Whitsunday disaster and emergency information said in a statement that roads from Airlie Beach to Proserpine were open with traffic management soon to be in place at Hamilton Plains with one lane open and lengthy delays with traffic backed up.

Crofton Creek Rd is closed, and traffic is moving slowly and the advice is not to drive in flood waters

Whitsunday Transit has cancelled bus services 13, 14 and 17 due to flooding. All other services are running as normal.

RACQ head of technical and safety Steve Spalding said it was vital that motorists heed advice given by local authorities.

"It's important that drivers take those safety warnings seriously. It's easy to overestimate your driving skills, or even the capabilities of the car,” he said.

"As has been shown time and time again, things don't always go as planned, conditions aren't always what they seem to be.”

Mr Spalding said it was easy for drivers to slip over the road in wet conditions and that other factors such as potholes, or landslips could also be a hazard for drivers.

"It's important to take advice seriously, and don't chance it. If you can avoid to travel that is by far the better way to go,” he said.

The Whitsunday Coast Regional Airport said via its Facebook page, they are open and operating as normal.

Motorists are advised to drive to conditions, with their headlights on so they are visible to other drivers on the road.