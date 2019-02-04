Roads affected by flash flooding

A section of Gregory Cannon Valley Rd has been closed in both directions.

HEAVY rain overnight in the Whitsunday region has resulted in road closures and flash flooding today.

A section of Gregory Cannon Valley Rd has been closed in both directions between Shute Harbour Rd and Richardson Rd due to flooding at Crofton Creek Bridge.

Saltwater Creek Rd at Palm Grove and Cedar Creek Rd has been closed in both directions.

The RACQ road conditions page said Dougherty's Rd, Staffords Rd and Caping Rd at Bloomsbury, were also closed in both directions due to flooding about 9.52am this morning.

The Whitsunday Regional Council floodcams indicate that the road at Hamilton Plains was open as of 11.40am.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jessica Gardener said Jubilee Pocket had recorded rainfall totals of 65mm in the 24 hours until 9am today, while Cannonvale recorded rainfall totals of 48mm in the 24 hours until 9am.

Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine had 45mm until 9am and Bowen pump station recorded 30mm until 9am.

The council's Whitsunday disaster and emergency information said in a statement that council was monitoring the situation and reminded people not to drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

Children from Proserpine State High School and St Catherine's Catholic College were picked up by Whitsunday Transit bus service 17 (Kelsey Creek) at 10am this morning due to weather conditions.

All other services are running as normal at this stage.

Proserpine Fire Station incident controller Inspector Matt McFarlane said an incident control station had been set up at Proserpine Fire Station this morning.

"We've got swift water teams in place for if the weather does go bad. It's basically just watch and see at this stage," Insp McFarlane said.

"The big thing to remember is if it's flooded, forget it. Just be aware there is water on the roads and that does cause accidents because cars hydroplane."

Motorists are advised to drive to conditions, with their headlights on so they are visible to other drivers on the road.