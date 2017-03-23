Roads close as rain continues to fall.

STEADY rain falling throughout the Whitsunday region has closed roads in low lying areas of Palm Grove and more rain is expected for the weekend.

Brian "Weary" Dunlop said the causeway across Vitanza Rd in Palm Grove was impassable this morning on a full tide after he recorded 90mm in the gauge since 9am yesterday morning.

"It's Got 300mm covering it now and just a bit deep to be driving over," he said this afternoon.

The nearby Cedar Creek Falls Rd is also close to going under.

In the south, Bloomsbury has had 14.8mm since 12am yesterday and Lethebrook has recorded 19mm since 7.30am.

Heavier falls have been recorded around the Proserpine area.

Kelsey Creek has received 54mm since 12pm, the Davis weather station at the Wilmar mill recorded 60.6mm since 12am yesterday and Glen Isla got 68mm in the same period.

At Mt Julian the rain is currently falling at 3.8mm an hour and 81.6mm has fallen since 12am last night, however Proserpine Foxdale only got 13mm in the same period.

Mackay District Disaster Management Group issued a general warning in the face of potential localised flooding.

1. If it's flooded - forget it.

2. Don't drive through flooded causeways or roads. Each year, lives are lost by doing so.

3. Implore people to avoid playing or swimming in flood waters. Apart from the obvious dangers associated for public safety, consider that flood waters may be otherwise polluted with flooded sewerage plants or other contaminants.

4. Residents need to identify is they reside in a storm tide zone. You are encouraged to pre-identify a safer location now with either a friend or relative who does not reside in a storm tide evacuation zone.

5.Be prepared.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the likelihood of rain tomorrow is 70% before dropping to 60% on Saturday and Sunday and then increasing to 100% on Monday.

There has been a flood warning issued for the Connors River south of Mackay but no warning issued yet for the Proserpine River catchment area.