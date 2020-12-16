Menu
The Orara River floods in Glenreagh
News

Orara River peaks leaving land inundated across the valley

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 7:16 AM
THE Orara River is has peaked overnight at Glenreagh as the continuing deluge continues to spread out over agricultural land.

At 10.30pm last night the Bureau of Meteorology's declared the Glenreagh automatic gauge at 10.58m and has reported this morning that while it is still in moderate flood, the river level is falling. 

At 7am this morning the river was at 9.73m. 

Local resident and State Emergency Service member Noel Backman said it had not made it near the heights of flooding in the past and was yesterday since 3.30am checking water levels across the local area.  

Access to Grafton was cut yesterday as one of the area's most notable bridges, the Bluff, went under water.

On the edge of town Tallawudjah Creek had burst its banks by mid morning, raising concerns from locals about the colossal amount of wooden debris which had fallen into the creek in recent months.

It has been a hot-button issue for residents who feared flood flows could push it down river and impact the Bluff Bridge.

"It's going to be very interesting to see where all that is going to end up," Mr Backman said.

But despite the possibility of more rain, Mr Backman said the mood in the community was good.

"Everybody knows we need this rain, the water table is very low and has been for 18 months and we are all looking forward to this rain.

"I know there is hardship for some people but we have really needed it."

