RUBBISH REMOVED: Clean Up Australia Day volunteers picked up 540kg of rubbish on Sunday. Contributed
Roadside rubbish pick-up hits a record

Claudia Alp
by
6th Mar 2019 12:00 PM

CLEAN UP Australia Day volunteers hit a new land-based record on Sunday as 540kg of rubbish was picked up between Shute Harbour and Conway Beach.

Participants met at Mantra Club Croc, Shute Harbour Rd before taking a map and dispersing to their location of choice to clean up the region.

Eco Barge Clean Seas founding chair Libby Edge said helpers "kicked it out of the ballpark” this year.

"The careless, throw away behaviour really hits you in the face when you're cleaning people's rubbish on the roadside,” she said.

"But I think everyone was feeling fantastic because they were taking positive steps to prevent the rubbish becoming marine debris.”

Ms Edge said a key part of the event's success was the assistance of Mantra Club Croc who offered their facilities and a fancy barbecue lunch for the volunteers.

"I think the reason why the day (Clean Up Australia Day) has been so successful is the support of Mantra Club Croc. It's in such a great central area and they gave away amazing prizes to volunteers,” she said.

Clean Up Australia Day was the first of four land-based clean-ups that will take place this year.

Ms Edge said the next event will be held on June 5. Anyone interested in participating in a clean-up should contact Eco Barge Clean Seas on info@ecobargecleanseas.

org.au.

