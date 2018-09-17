Menu
Motorists stop to remove a snake from Landsborough Maleny Road
Environment

Roadway reptile stops traffic, lives to tell the tale

Stuart Cumming
by
17th Sep 2018 8:54 AM

DID you hear the one about the snake that crossed the road?

Well thanks to a couple of conscientious motorists, it made it to the other side.

A large snake stopped traffic on a main hinterland arterial road near Gardners Falls at Maleny on Sunday afternoon.

Photos posted to social media showed that rather than driving on, a couple of motorists stopped, got out of their car and used big sticks to coax the reptile from Landsborough Maleny Road.

Traffic queued behind them but their efforts earned praise in some comments.

"Terrific thing- kind people are wonderful, well done," one commenter wrote.

