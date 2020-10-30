Roar visit shaping as a ‘festival of football’ for Mackay

Dylan Wenzel-Halls (centre) of the Roar celebrates scoring a goal with Scott McDonald (left) and Jack Hingert (right) during the Round 15 A-League match between Brisbane Roar FC and Wellington Phoenix at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Picture: Darren England/AAP

Dylan Wenzel-Halls (centre) of the Roar celebrates scoring a goal with Scott McDonald (left) and Jack Hingert (right) during the Round 15 A-League match between Brisbane Roar FC and Wellington Phoenix at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Picture: Darren England/AAP

A “WEEK-LONG festival of football” awaits local fans as the Brisbane Roar readies to take the A-League club’s pre-season on the road to Mackay next month.

Magpies Crusaders technical director Anthony Alexander said the club, Roar, Magpies Sporting Club and Mackay Regional Council were close to finalising an exciting football itinerary for the week beginning November 10.

“Within 48 hours we pulled the council, Magpies Sporting Club, ourselves and a few others on board to make sure we could get this happening,” Alexander said.

“In passing conversation (with the Roar) we were asked if we could host. (The club said) ‘look if you can do it in November we’ll be keen’. That’s how it came about.

“Now that we have them here, we’re putting a calendar together for November 10-15.

“Talking to their football director and head coach, they’re very committed to doing some community activities the week they come as part of the deal.

“We’ll make it a bit of a week-long festival of football at the back end of the year.”

The marquee event will be the pre-season clash between Tom Ballantyne’s young Magpies Crusaders, primed for a 2021 return to the NPL Queensland, and new Roar coach Warren Moon’s senior A-League outfit, at Sologinkin Oval on November 14.

Before then, Mackay football fans will have the opportunity to meet their favourite A-League players and watch them train in preparation for the opening round of the 2021 season, beginning December 27.

After a turbulent 2020 season, highlighted by Magpies Crusaders’ temporary removal from the NPL Queensland, Alexander said the Roar visit was “a bit of a reward for the season we’ve had”.

“It also gives Tom an opportunity, a week after trials, to potentially blood some new talent or bring some players in to see how they go against the big boys,” he said.

The club’s senior trials will run over the weekend of November 7-8.

The Roar is expected to travel with a 23-man squad, featuring 18 signed senior players, meaning those named in Ballantyne’s squad for the pre-season trial will be up against some of the biggest names in Australian football.

Alexander said the visiting A-League club would “be silly if they weren’t” keeping an eye on prospective local talent during the visit.

“To be fair that’s how the initial conversation (about the Roar coming to Mackay) started,” Alexander said.

“We were talking about players coming through – maybe not for the A-League level, but for the older end of their academy.

“I think any professional club that’s doing the right thing has always got their eyes open to what’s about.

“They’re coming here to see if we’ve got the talent.”

More details on the Roar’s visit are expected to be released next week.

