SIT DOWN: Bowen Lions Club member Peter Goodman, oncology nurse Jay Doig and Bowen Lions Club vice-president Brian Ryles.
Health

Roaring success as Lions donation continues to help hospital

Jordan Gilliland
by
21st Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DONATION of a new chair in the oncology department at the Bowen Hospital has continued the Bowen Lions Club ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of the local community.

Recently donated, the new chair replaces an older style chair and will provide more comfort to those in need.

The oncology department at the hospital was established in 2011 using funds raised by the Bowen Lions Club and Bowen Ladies Lions and has seen steady growth since.

The unit offers low-risk chemotherapy using telehealth links and saves patients a 400km round trip, and about six hours of travel, to Mackay or Townsville.

Bowen Lions Club vice-president Brian Ryles said when the club originally helped with the room, two chairs was enough. Since then, the increased usage of the unit has meant that an expansion to three was needed.

"It was determined the facility needed to expand and acquire the third chair, and the Lions club thought once again it would be a great thing to invest in.," he said.

"The Lions Club has a long history with the Bowen Hospital and we're proud to be able to continuously give back to the community in one of the most rewarding ways."

Bowen Lions Club member Peter Goodman, oncology nurse Jay Doig and Bowen Lions Club vice-president Brian Ryles.
In an unfortunate twist of fate, it's a service that Mr Ryles has now had to use himself.

Currently going through chemotherapy in his own battle with cancer, he said the unit has been a valuable tool.

"It saves that long trip to Townsville which is really valuable when you're going through treatment," he said.

"It's a situation you ideally don't want to be in but it really shows how amazing having the oncology unit is.

"The telehealth facilities are great to save patient discomfort. Bowen was the first hospital in Queensland to offer the service and it's now been so successful it has been rolled out across the state."

Oncology nurse Jay Doig said the additional chair was a positive for the ever-expanding facility.

"Patients love it, it's a great chair," she said.

SIT DOWN: Bowen Lions Club member Peter Goodman, registered nurse Tahlia Gribbin and Bowen Lions Club vice-president Brian Ryles.
The Lions Club has also made a significant contribution to the palliative care room, helping with the fit-out of the new space.

Lions Club member Peter Goodman said the room was in 'need of an upgrade.'

"We donated with furniture and making it look pretty", Mr Goodman said.

"There isn't a hospital around that we think has a better view, and now it looks as nice as the view."
 

