ROCK ON: Climbing gym to scale new heights

A NEW gym catering to both rock-climbing rookies and seasoned climbers is set to hit the region, with owners hoping to provide a fun and different way to stay fit.

Batcave Bouldering, located in Cannonvale, is a new indoor bouldering gym that will be the first of its kind in the area.

The gym features floor to ceiling bouldering courses of varying difficulty along with roof sections that will see more daring climbers defying gravity.

Bouldering is essentially rock-climbing without a harness with crash mats in place to break any falls.

Co-owner of Batcave Bouldering Ryan Edkins said the gym would cater for all ages from “as soon as they can climb to as old as they are that they can still climb safely”.

Mr Edkins started his climbing career just over a year ago after a day spent at a climbing gym in Edinburgh.

On his return to the region, he noticed a gap in the market that led him and a team of dedicated helpers to turn his Cannonvale backyard into a playground for all ages.

“My goal was to start a club and build the sport to eventually branch off into an industrial-size shed to offer more options to the community,” he said.

“Bouldering is an alternative fun sport and (you) can climb anytime regardless of the weather.

“It’s a good way to challenge yourself and a great workout too.”

Mr Edkins’ right-hand man and co-owner of “the batcave” James Cross has been climbing for more than a decade and grabbed the opportunity to turn his hobby into reality with both hands.

The team at Batcave Bouldering (back, left to right) Chris Leverington, James Cross, Kristie Boyes, Amy Wall, Ronald Renenta, Ryan Edkins and Matt Bradley (front, left to right) Allegra, Torben and Maali Bradley.

Mr Cross climbed in gyms across London and said he’d been waiting years for a chance to bring a bouldering experience to Airlie Beach.

“There’s nothing like it here, the nearest place is Townsville,” he said.

“(Bouldering) gives you a goal and you can have a problem on the wall and you keep coming back and keep trying and trying until you get it.”

The logistics of the gym are yet to be determined but Mr Cross said if there was enough interest they would expand to a larger facility that would allow more people to get involved.

Proof of the hype around bouldering were visible through two of the gym’s pint-sized helpers, Allegra and Maali Bradley.

Maali, 10, looked forward to tackling the gym’s upside-down course but admitted it might take her “a few days or months” to build her skills.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Allegra was ready to build on the climbing skills she had learnt at a school camp.

“I reckon the best thing about this is it’s for all ages and you can just be there and not have to put yourself to a certain level, you can decide your own level,” she said.

The gym is nearing completion with another few weeks before hopeful climbers can hit the wall.

In the meantime, Mr Edkins encouraged anyone interested to like the Batcave Bouldering Facebook page for updates and information.

He also thanked his team of helpers for their ongoing support in making the climbing gym a reality