Rock out to classics at 'ultimate Barnes and Chisel show'

WHAT could be more Australian on Australia Day than listening to the rocking sounds of Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel?

Billed as "Australia's ultimate Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel Show”, they have been touring nationally and selling out venues across Australia.

In one epic show, the band performs for more than two hours and unleashes four decades of chart-topping hit songs including No Second Prize, Driving Wheels, Choir Girl, Flame Trees, Bow River, Working Class Man and many more.

"We will be the main show in town for Australia Day,” The Pub's marketing manager Mark Wilkins said.

"Two Fires played at The Pub in June and there were rave reviews - everyone absolutely loved it - so we thought we would get them back.

"You can't get any more Australian than Chisel and Jimmy Barnes.

"They are of such a high calibre, we are really pleased to have secured them.

"You can have a beer, listen to classic Australian rock - what could be better!”

Two Fires will be supported by local band Rollercam, from Mackay, who play high-energy Aussie rock.

"Rollercam played at The Pub during the Airlie Beach Festival of Music and went down really well - I was really impressed, so I booked them for Australia Day - they play all the Aussie anthems.”

The free, day-time event runs from 1pm to 6pm and there will be some Australia Day food specials on offer, as well as the usual menu.