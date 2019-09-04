Menu
WORKSHOP: Michelle Lee and Charlee Bradshaw, 12, with some of the painted rocks to be hidden by Whitsunday Rocks.
WORKSHOP: Michelle Lee and Charlee Bradshaw, 12, with some of the painted rocks to be hidden by Whitsunday Rocks. Monique Preston
Rock up at markets to raise funds, spread kindness

Monique Preston
4th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
CHILDREN are being encouraged to spread kindness at a new stall at the market in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Rocks launched the stall at the Airlie Beach Lions Community Markets last Saturday, offering children the opportunity to paint a rock while they are at the market.

This Saturday, Whitsunday Rocks founder Michelle 'Shelby' Lee will be encouraging people to paint a kindness rock for a gold coin donation, which will go to Neuroblastoma Australia - a charity for children with the neuroblastoma cancer.

Participants will be able to paint the Neuroblastoma Australia logo of a white frangipani on a pink background, or another picture.

"I'm just trying to get people involved,” Ms Lee said.

She the rock painting workshops was a success last week, and both locals and visitors joined in.

"It's turned out exactly how we hope, being that feel-good sort of thing,” she said.

The workshops are also raising awareness of Whitsunday Rocks, a group that hides painted rocks for others to find.

Workshops will be held at the market every Saturday. To take part, just turn up at the stall.

For more information about Whitsunday Rocks, to find out where rocks are hidden, or to show off a painted rock you have found, visit the Whitsunday Rocks Facebook page.

